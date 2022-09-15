Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 66,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,278. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intapp by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

