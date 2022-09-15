InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.08

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.08 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 9502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.