International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

