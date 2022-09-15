International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

