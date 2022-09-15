International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $97,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 106,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

