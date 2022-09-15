Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.07 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00030318 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $54.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00091254 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00076272 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021044 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007749 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008757 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,280,829 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
