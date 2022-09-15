Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,079.01 and last traded at $2,079.69. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $2,254.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,333.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,622.46.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

