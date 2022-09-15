Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 3.4 %

INTU stock traded down $14.72 on Thursday, hitting $422.12. 1,458,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,529. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after buying an additional 113,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 232.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

