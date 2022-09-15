Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 85.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $26.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
