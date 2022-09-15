Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 85.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter.

