Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 1,289.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 11,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

