Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.77

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUPGet Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $29.46. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 7,851,766 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,998 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,170,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 374,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

