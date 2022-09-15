Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 194144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.