Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 194144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

