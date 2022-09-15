Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.55. 11,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.
