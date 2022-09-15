Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.