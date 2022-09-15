Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pacific Biosciences of California Put Options (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 33,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,766 put options.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 490,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

