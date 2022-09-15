iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.71

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.71 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.07). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.09), with a volume of 80,544 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £186.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2,115.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

