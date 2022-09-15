IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $25,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 975,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,543,000 after purchasing an additional 118,139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $211.00. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,532. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

