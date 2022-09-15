iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 9,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,295. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

