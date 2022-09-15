iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
SLQD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 9,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,295. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.