iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.34 and last traded at $116.53. 1,735,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,734,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15.

