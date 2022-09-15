iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is American Trust’s 4th Largest Position

American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Trust owned 0.32% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $75,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 15,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,774. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.