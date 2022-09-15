iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,171.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,868 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. 22,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,689. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

