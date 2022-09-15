iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Trading Down 1.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 36,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01.
