iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 1.08% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XVV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.