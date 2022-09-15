iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,932 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

