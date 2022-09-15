iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, an increase of 1,160.1% from the August 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of COMT stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.