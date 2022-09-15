iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 1,412.5% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,917. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.