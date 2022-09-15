iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.