iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.08

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.08 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 92531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.