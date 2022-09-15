iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $18,183,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 42,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,899. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.