iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 5.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $215.99. 660,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

