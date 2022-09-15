iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Vise Technologies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,463. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

