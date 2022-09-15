iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,341. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.94.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.