iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Continental Investors Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Continental Investors Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 416,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.81. 126,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

