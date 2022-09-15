iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.92. 217,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

