iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 416,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.58 on Thursday, reaching $392.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,374. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.