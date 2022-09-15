iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 128,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,826. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

