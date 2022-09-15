iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.7% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $94.62. 370,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
