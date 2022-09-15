iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 127,455 shares.The stock last traded at $158.78 and had previously closed at $158.08.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

