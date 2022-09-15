iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYJ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,325 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

