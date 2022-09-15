J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $12.62 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,924. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

