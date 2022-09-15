J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

