J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,905 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,787. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

