J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 43,240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV remained flat at $71.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,271 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44.

