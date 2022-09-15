J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 721 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NOBL traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.95. 458,065 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

