J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 9,984 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

