Jana Partners LLC Sells 9,616 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jana Partners LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 7.7% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jana Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $119,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,018. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

