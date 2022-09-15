Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2025 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,339,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

