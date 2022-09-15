Jetcoin (JET) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 77.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $55,170.47 and approximately $32,420.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

