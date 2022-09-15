JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

JFE ( OTCMKTS:JFEEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

