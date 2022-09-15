JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
JFE Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.
About JFE
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
