John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 0.6%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.